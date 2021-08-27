Bhopal: Education that doesn't teach self-reliance is useless, says Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday education that doesn't make people capable and self-reliant was useless.

The CM said this while announcing New Education Policy in the state. Governor Mangubhai Patel was present on the occasion.

Chouhan said, "We will make youth so skilled that they automatically get employment. Employment oriented education and skill upgrading are the need of the hour. The new National Education Policy fulfills the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure holistic development of the new generation along with education and skill promotion."

The CM said education policy should be such that along with employment and self-reliance, self-respect and sense of responsibility towards the society should also grow and not result in frustration in students.

He said aim of education was to impart knowledge, skills and values of citizenship. Necessary arrangements had been made in the new National Education Policy. An attempt was made to move education from rote process to efficiency. Efforts were also made to develop research and research instincts in the students.

The CM said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described five C's as important for better education in universities. These are critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, curiosity and communication. Training of professors and lecturers is also necessary…Job of vice-chancellors is not only to give affiliation to the colleges. It is their responsibility to see if education is being received by the students or not."

Governor Mangubhai Patel said the educational institutions of the state should become launch-pad for the students to fly to touch greater heights in life. In order to provide opportunities to the students for the education of their choice and need, the universities should arrange web based online courses.

He said future of the country would change with implementation of the new educational equality as it would ensure better quality of education.

"In ancient India, there were centers of education like Nalanda, Taxila. The new education policy once again has given an opportunity to make the country a knowledge based super power. The University should implement the policy by making the best use of its knowledge base in accordance with the vision and philosophy of the policy."

He said the academic environment of the universities should encourage creative thinking, logical judgment and the spirit of innovation in the students. The student should be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge.

‘Rising Covid cases in Kerala worrisome’

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said rising number of cases of Covid-19 in Kerala was a cause of major worry and cautioned people to be on guard. “Cases of Covid-19 have been decreasing in state and the situation is under control. I pray that third wave of Covid-19 does not come, but I am sharing my fear that cases of Covid-19 in Kerala are increasing and turning scary as 37,000 positive cases were found in a day. It is a small state as compared to our state and health facilities are better,” Chouhan said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:47 AM IST