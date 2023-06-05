Bhopal: Educate children, empower girls, says CM Chouhan at Kirar community convention

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked members of Kirar community to lend a helping hand in empowerment of girls. He urged them to educate their children.

He was addressing the national level Kirar convention held on BHEL Dussehara ground in the city on Sunday. He said a Kirar Bhawan and a hostel were being constructed in Bhopal where lodging arrangements would be made for students coming from economically weaker section.

Stating that people belonging to Kirar community were mainly into farming, he asked them to move ahead and stay united.

The chief minister informed them about welfare schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana.

National president of Kirar community Sadhna Singh Chouhan said Kirar community was moving on path of progress. The youths are proving their mettle in sports, education, social service, have become deputy collector and IPS officers. She added that they helped the needy during corona period.

On the occasion, talented youths of the community were felicitated. They included Deputy Collector Vishal Dhakad, IPS officer Urvashi Sengar, Civil Judge Seema Dhakad (Vidisha), Shivam Dhakad (IPS), Anvi Dhakad (civil judge) etc.