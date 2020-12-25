Bhopal: EC's action may trigger trouble for Congress

BHOPAL: The income-tax report in connection with the raids on residential and official premises of the colleagues of former chief minister Kamal Nath may cause a big trouble to the Congress. The way the Election Commission has written a letter to the state government asking it to take action on the I-T report indicates that there is some strategy behind the entire episode.
The appraisal report of the income-tax contains the names of 45 Congress legislators against whom there were allegations of taking or giving money. The names of ministers and legislators who have defected to the BJP from the Congress and those of the BSP and SP figured in the I-T report.
The Congress may be in big trouble, because the report contained huge number of legislators of the party. The commission's taking keen interest in the I-T report indicates a major action after an inquiry by the state government. The commission has called the chief secretary just after a week of writing the letter to the chief electoral officer. Calling of additional chief secretary home along with the chief secretary means the commission wants action on the matter through the Home Department.
The Economic Offences Wing functions under the General Administration Department of the state government, but the commission has called an officer of the Home Department. The commission wanted a CBI probe into the matter. After the CBI's refusal to take up the case, the commission sent the letter to the state government. If the state government takes action, the Congress will not be able to make any allegations against the Centre. The commission may take action after that. The action of the commission is based on the use of black money in election. Once the guilt is proved, the commission has the power to declare the election of Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha members null and void. The commission has the power to take action against political parties in connection with black money. Perhaps, this is the reason why, the commission is heaping pressure on the state government to take action on the income-tax report. The commission generally acts against the officers during the election, but after that, action is mainly taken against politicians. The present case shows the above possibility.
