Bhopal: EC's action may trigger trouble for Congress

BHOPAL: The income-tax report in connection with the raids on residential and official premises of the colleagues of former chief minister Kamal Nath may cause a big trouble to the Congress. The way the Election Commission has written a letter to the state government asking it to take action on the I-T report indicates that there is some strategy behind the entire episode.

The appraisal report of the income-tax contains the names of 45 Congress legislators against whom there were allegations of taking or giving money. The names of ministers and legislators who have defected to the BJP from the Congress and those of the BSP and SP figured in the I-T report.

The Congress may be in big trouble, because the report contained huge number of legislators of the party. The commission's taking keen interest in the I-T report indicates a major action after an inquiry by the state government. The commission has called the chief secretary just after a week of writing the letter to the chief electoral officer. Calling of additional chief secretary home along with the chief secretary means the commission wants action on the matter through the Home Department.