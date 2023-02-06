Bhopal: Economy is not affected by shares of any company taking a dip

Union minister for water resources Gajendra Singh Shekawat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for water resources Gajendra Singh Shekawat has rubbished the claims that Indian economy was adversely affected as Adani group’s share value dipped. The company’s share value nosedived after release of Hidenburg report, claiming that Adani Group had weak business fundamentals and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud. Talking to media persons at state BJP office here on Sunday noon, Shekhawat said Ken Betwa River link project was progressing well and its environmental clearances had been completed.

As far as wildlife clearances were concerned, 80 per cent work was over. He also spoke on union budget 2023-2024. He said it was impactful and had come at a time when world economies were reeling under post Covid effect. He said that owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s farsightedness, Indian economy recovered and set up a new bench mark. Responding to a query, he said that a paradigm shift could be seen in job sector as traditional jobs would be less in demand. He said job opportunities would be more in mechanised sector like drones, robotics etc.

This trend is palpable worldwide, he added. “When world is passing through challenges like Ukraine-Russia war, India received presidency of G20 nations. It is a huge achievement for the nation,” Shkehawat said.