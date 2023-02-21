Bhopal: Economic Offences Wing registers FIR against ex-officer

Representational picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against its former sub inspector who was posted in Indore wing and three others for cheating a jeweller and extorting Rs 7 crore from him, officials said on Tuesday.

Director General, EOW, Ajay Sharma told Free Press that EOW had taken sue motto cognisance in the case following information received by individuals.

According to EOW officials, Ishtatva Soni, resident of Khargone, had approached EOW and filed a complaint. The complainant’s family runs jewellery business in Khargone.

Two persons Ashik Khan and Sourabh Dubey approached complainant and showed papers claiming that Reserve Bank of India had issued notice to him. Later, they approached him again and claimed that CBI also served notice on him.

The two posing as a government official told Soni that he committed irregularities and would be arrested. They also offered a “way” to save him.

The complainant started paying money to them. Meanwhile, the EOW sub inspector Itendra Chouhan who was posted in Indore also joined them. He too started extorting money from the complainant, posing as a DSP. Later, he was transferred from the wing and posted in police department.

The complainant took them to luxurious hotels to give them money in different parts of the country. Finally, Soni approached police and lodged a complaint.

The police registered the case against Ashik Khan, resident of Khargone, Sourabh Dubey resident of Indore, SI Itendra Singh and another SI under Sections 120-B,420,467,383 of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. The police have started investigation. No arrest has been made.

