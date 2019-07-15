Bhopal: Economic Offence Wing taking legal aid to figure out financial fraud

BHOPAL: Economic Offence Wing is seeking the assistance of university legal experts to pick out financial anomalies cases took place at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication. The investigation agency will conduct the investigations into financial anomalies, while the administrative and academic irregularities cases would be handed over to the university administration to look into.

EOW had registered a FIR on April 14 following a complaint by varsity registrar over the alleged financial irregularities and other fraud. A case against the former vice chancellor BK Kuthiala and other 19 were registered in connection with irregularities in appointments and financial anomalies.

The EOW is currently also looking into the cases related to the appointments and the illegal financial favours showered by the ex-VC Kuthiala. The director general EOW KN Tiwari informed that they are concentrating on the financial anomaly part. “If EOW finds any evidence related to financial fraud it would continue with the investigation but if the nature of crime is found to be pertaining to administrative lacunae the university will conduct fresh probe into it,” said Tiwari.

Sources informed that the agency has started taking the expert advice on the issue and began segregating the nature of crime committed at the university. During the investigation it came in light that some of the cases are related to the financial irregularities while others were pertaining to departmental cases.

EOW had filed the case against under section 409,420,120-B of IPC section 7 of Corruption Act against Kuthiala including the staff Dr Arti Sarang, Dr Anurag Sitha, Dr P Shashikaka, Dr Pavitra Shrivastava, Dr Avinash Bajpayee, Sr Arun Kumar Bhagat.

Those booked in the case also include, Professor Sanjay Dewedi, Sr Monika Verma, Dr Kanchan Bhatia, Dr Manoj Kumar Pacharia, Dr Ranjana Singh. Surendra Pol, Dr Sourabh Malviya, Surya Prakash, Pradeep Kumar Daheria, Satyendra Kumar Daheria, Gajendra Singh, Dr Kapil Raj, Rajni Nagpal and others.

The agency official are recording the statement of the accuses, and thereafter the matter would be handed over to the university to order a departmental inquiry into the irregularities in the appointments at the varsity. If EOW finds any terraces of financial transactions into the appointments, the agency would continue with its probe; or else the case would be return to the university administration to proceed with the investigation.