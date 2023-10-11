Bhopal: EC Shifts Two Dist Collectors, Two SPs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a late-night development on Wednesday, Election Commission transferred district collectors of Ratlam and Khargone and superintendents of police of Jabalpur and Bhind districts. Ratlam collector Narendra Kumar Suryavansi and Khargone collector Shivraj Singh Verma have been posted as deputy secretary here at mantralaya.

The Election Commission took note of the complaints against the two collectors. Similarly, the poll commission shifted SP Jabalpur Tusharkant Vidhyarthi and SP Bhind Manish Khatri to PHQ. Earlier, the Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh had approached the Election Commission alleging that Bhind SP had posted all the TIs in their respective home towns. The Congress leader also alleged that police inspectors posted in two police stations were of a particular caste.

