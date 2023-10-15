Bhopal: EC Comes Up With Innovative Measures To Increase Voting Percentage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To increase the voting percentage in assembly elections 2023, Election Commission has come up with many innovative ideas. It has come up with targeted intervention for every district.

Along with this, it has come up with the idea of forming Whats App groups to reach out till migrant workers working in other states and ensure that migrant workers should use their voting right. A senior officer of Chief Electoral Office said to Free Press that large number of worker’s goes outside the state to earn the money.

Whats App groups will be made to reach till them and to ensure that they should cast the vote in the assembly elections. Normally, on Diwali festival, everyone including workers comes to home and soon after few days of Diwali, there is polling of assembly election.

“We are appealing migrant workers to stay at their homes for some more days after Diwali and caste the vote,” he said. Notably, large number of people from Jhabua, Mandla, Dindori and some other district’s goes to other states like Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab etc for better earning and livelihood. In the meantime, there is a targeted intervention for every district and strategy is different for every district. Moreover, Booth Awareness Groups (BAG) have been formed at every polling stations to aware the voters to vote on the polling day. Along with this, the local dialects like Bagheli, Bundeli etc would be used to make voters aware about the voting rights.

Moreover, Electoral Literacy Clubs have been formed in Schools and Colleges to spread awareness about the importance of voting. Moreover, an awareness vehicle has been given to every district to spread voting awareness. It is having the facility to demonstrate the EVMs. At the same time, other activities of SVEEP are going on in every district.

