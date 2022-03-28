Bhopal: eBay MoU with MPIDC, Minister says partnership to benefit many

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): E-commerce company eBay has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC) to facilitate stateís industrial units to start and expand their online export business on eBay marketplace website, said corporation on Monday.

John Kingsly, IAS, export commissioner and managing director of MPIDC, and Vidmay Naini, eBay Country Manager, India and South East Asia, signed the MoU.

Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, was also present. Dattigaon said, Our partnership with eBay India will benefit thousands of small businesses and industries as it will boost growth of local industries and artisans, accelerate socio-economic development and improve digitalisation of MSMEs in the state.

eBay in India will conduct training, webinars and workshops to educate industrial units to help them do better business with audiences across globe while offering them opportunities.

The sessions held by eBay for industrialists in state will focus on policies along with raising awareness on latest cross-border trade market studies, design trends, and the standards to follow.

The businesses will be part of special programmes on platform, which will enable them to set up stores, promote their products globally, introduce third-party service providers for product imaging and creating.

Ashish Gupta, India Head of Legal and Government Relations, eBay, said, eBay India has a proven track record of supporting and empowering industry stakeholders to establish their global footprint. We will provide right knowledge and skills to help industrial units achieve success in international markets.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:58 PM IST