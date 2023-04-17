 Bhopal: Easter Mahotsav held at St Joseph Co-ed School
Later different melodious group Songs were presented. An attractive drama and group dances were presented by CNI Bethlehem Church and New life Mission Church.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 02:41 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Easter Mahotsav Samiti organised ‘Easter Mahotsav’ at St. Joseph Co-ed School Ground in the city on Sunday Evening. The centre of attraction of the event was a creative play, dance and drama with an attractive sound and light was  presented by the Pillar Mata society, Shanti Nagar directed by Fr Allen Averes and  produced by the Samiti. Later different melodious group Songs were presented. An attractive drama and group dances were presented by CNI Bethlehem Church and New life Mission Church.  The children, youth and young enjoyed the delicious food and attractive games in the event.  Archbishop A A.S. Durairaj  said the Christianity would never have existed in the world if Jesus Christ had not been resurrected from the tomb.

Audience enjoy Bhojpuri songs, dishes

Bhojpuri singer Golu Raja from Bihar and singer Anupama Yadav from Uttar Pradesh performed at MVM College Ground in the city on Sunday evening which enchanted the audience. It was part of an event ‘Bhojpuri Mahotsav Bhopal -2023,’ organised by Bhojpuri  Mahotsav Aayojan. Besides performance Famous dishes of Purvanchal including ‘Litti Chokha’ and ‘Malpua' were served.  A stall of materials used in marriage in Bhojpuri culture was also set up.  Members of the committee Ravindra Yeti, Santosh Parihar, Anjani Singh, Devi Shankar Shukla, Purushottam Singh, Laxman Giri, Vinay Shukla, Gangasagar Yadav, Pankaj Thakur, Ram Pratap Singh, Chandrabhan Rai, RS Maurya, Dinesh Singh, Sunil Singh, Ramesh Yadav, Ramji Yadav etc were present.

