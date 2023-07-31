Bhopal: Each Metro Coach To Have Capacity Of 330 Passengers | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Manufacturing of metro coaches is in an advanced stage. Every coach will have the capacity to carry around 330 passengers. This comprises approximately 50 seating passengers and 280 standing ones per coach.

The Bhopal Metro is coming with advanced track designs ensuring smooth commute, efficient drainage, high load capacity, and speeds up to 90 km/hour, representing the future of urban mobility.

The coaches are being designed in such a manner that passengers have the maximum comfort. Through the unattended object identification and empty train detection system, the passengers and their belongings will remain safe.

Bhopal metro will have many modern features. Unique regenerative braking system is being built for recovering energy lost during brake use. Moreover, the metro is preparing a hygienic ride for all with its germ control air filtration system.

HL 3 level features are being installed for maximum fire safety. The work of Bhopal metro is underway at a high speed. Metro officials are focusing on completing various works of the priority corridor.

Most of the work is completed over fifty per cent and few of them have got completed to even 98 per cent. For instance, the work of gurder casting of all eight metro stations has been completed to 70 percent.

As far as the ongoing works are concerned, a 132/33 kv main power transformer erected on foundation at the receiving sub-station of Subash Nagar Depot. In September, trials of Bhopal metro is scheduled.

Bhopal Metro Mock Up Is Likely To Be Unveiled Anytime Soon

All the works related to the installations on the platform, lightening arrangement for the mock-up has been completed. Metro officials are most likely to invite Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the inauguration of Mock Up.

The officials of Bhopal Metro said that almost all the works related to the mock-up have been completed and now only final touches are being given. The mock-up arrived in the first week of July. Through mock up, people will be able to know what facilities they will get in Bhopal Metro during the metro ride.

