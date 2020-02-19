Bhopal: Each Congress worker to take to streets with Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Pradyumnya Singh Tomar

BHOPAL: There seems to be no end in sight to the Congress’s internal bickering over former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.
On the heels of Imarti Devi’s statement that she is always with Scindia, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Pradyumnya Singh Tomar has also openly supported the former party MP.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Tomar said Scindia did the right thing by raising the government’s shortcomings.
The legislators are not in the government to enjoy power but to work for the uplift of the poor, Tomar said.
If Scindia takes to the streets, he will not be alone, but each worker of the party shall be behind him, Tomar said, adding Scindia thinks about the people’s welfare.
General secretary of Mahila Congress, Ruchika Thakur, demanded that Scindia should revamp MP Vikas Congress that his father late Madhav Rao Scindia had formed. She has written on social media that the international squabbling has upset the Congress workers.
It was because of Scindia’s hard work that the Congress could form government in the state, she wrote.
The party whose election symbol was the rising sun should be revamped, Thakur wrote.
