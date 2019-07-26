Bhopal: e-tendering scam; EOW calls Pandey & Awasthi for quizzing

BHOPAL: The Economic Offence Wing have once again called the two staff officials Virendra Pandey and Nirmal Awasthi of the former water resource minister Narottam Mishra into the e-tendering scam, here on Thursday

After the gap almost a month they were called again, on the call of EOW Nirmal reached the office, but Pandey did not reached the office citing health issue.

Earlier on June 20 they were called by the EOW, for regular 10 days and the officials thoroughly investigated them. They were not arrested but they were asked to reach the office every day for the questioning

The officials of EOW minutely observed the activities of both Pandey and Awasthi during the last 20 days.

The officials had got some lead and to certify the trail they have been called once again. EOW DG KN Tiwari told Free Press that they both have been called for the questioning, the investigation officers had got some evidences and they wanted to check them. The duo where called to extract the information about their involvement in the tender of the department.

The Baroda based company Souratiha Velji private limited had participated in the water resources department tender worth Rs 105 crore, and had obtained it allegedly by tampering the process.

In the connection the EOW have arrested Manish Khare who was working with the OSMO IT solutions, Bhopal and had allegedly tampered the tender of the department.

Manish tampered the document and got Rs 1.23 crore commission along with OSMO directors. The EOW had certified the bank trails.

During the interrogation Manish had revealed some of the names involved in the scam. Probably he had uttered the names of Pandey and Awasthi and others also.