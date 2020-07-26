Bhopal: E-rickshaw proposal for sanitation workers makes no headway

For over a year, the economic viable proposal of introducing e-rickshaws for BMC sanitation workers still to come out of files. Instead of introducing cost effective and job-oriented battery operated rickshaws, the civic body went ahead with purchasing Tata magic vans for the garbage collection.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s proposal tabled in July 2019 aimed at relieving the sanitation workers from peddling the rickshaws while collecting waste from households. The battery operated rickshaws would have helped the sanitation workers engaged in door-to-door waste collection to cover more houses even in congested lanes in much less time.

BMC has over 400 such pedal-rickshaws deployed for waste collection from households.