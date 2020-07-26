Bhopal: E-rickshaw proposal for sanitation workers makes no headway

For over a year, the economic viable proposal of introducing e-rickshaws for BMC sanitation workers still to come out of files. Instead of introducing cost effective and job-oriented battery operated rickshaws, the civic body went ahead with purchasing Tata magic vans for the garbage collection.
Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s proposal tabled in July 2019 aimed at relieving the sanitation workers from peddling the rickshaws while collecting waste from households. The battery operated rickshaws would have helped the sanitation workers engaged in door-to-door waste collection to cover more houses even in congested lanes in much less time.
BMC has over 400 such pedal-rickshaws deployed for waste collection from households.
The workers pull the rickshaws themselves and after collection of waste they ride it to the nearby garbage transfer stations. All these rickshaws were to be replaced with battery-operated rickshaws, however, the officials are yet to move forward in this direction.
The e-rickshaws would have proved cost efficient as well. In July2019, when the proposal was drafted several bidders had come forward with offers as low as Rs 12,000 to convert an existing rickshaw into e-rickshaw.
However, for the reasons best known to the authorities the proposal still lies under the carpet.
Imtiaz Ali, member of state level member solid waste management advisory committee MP, said instead of inducting battery operated rickshaws the BMC brought 100 TATA magic vehicles. The TATA magic vehicles can’t enter the narrow lanes and battery operated rickshaws would have proved a better option for that, he said.