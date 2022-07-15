Bhopal: E-auction begins in Bhopal Railway division

(PTI Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway Divisionís department of commerce has allotted contracts for three years for the right of advertising promotion through 20 LED/LCD at Bhopal Junction through e-auction process, which is the first in West Central Railway (WCR), according to railway officials. With this, the railways will earn an income of Rs 42.19 lakh.

Contracts related to commercial income and non-fare revenue have been started in Bhopal Railway division through 'e-auction' platform.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Priyanka Dixit said that to participate in the e-auction under this process, the party/bidder will have to register themselves in the e-auction module by visiting www.IREPS.gov.in.

The bidder/party participating in the auction will have to upload necessary qualifications, financial turnover and self-declared documents. No prior registration will be required to participate in the e-auction, she added.

There will be no geographical constraint of the bidder. In case of self-declared documents found to be false, the security deposit will be forfeited. The notice period for e-auction has been kept at 15 days to complete the process faster. All payments will be online, she added.

In place of tender, provision is being made for e-auction. The process has been greatly simplified in the new system, so that more and more interested persons/firms can participate in it. Competition will increase and entry barriers will be removed and delays in the process of contracting will also end, she added.

For any help and information regarding online registration for participating in the e-auction, the commerce department of the Divisional Railway Manager's office, Bhopal can be contacted.