Bhopal: Dy CM Inaugurates Defibrillators At City Airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday inaugurated Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal. AEDs are used to revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest.

The Deputy CM said that the installation of AEDs at the airport will help passengers in making air travel safer. This feature is important in protecting the lives of passengers and staff.

Bhopal airport is the first in the state to have such a facility. Shukla said that ambulance service will be available at the airport.

As per the instructions of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, it is necessary to have this facility at all airports. This device has been installed at four points in Bhopal airport—arrival, departure, security hold area and passenger boarding bridge.

A team of Apollo Sage Hospital, Bhopal, gave a demonstration on the use of AEDs. This initiative will play an important role in saving the lives of passengers in case of cardiac arrest emergency.

Airport director Ramji Awasthi said, “Even passengers can operate the AEDs installed at the airport. It is just like first aid to passengers if they suffer a heart attack. It is important that an AED can be used even if there is no trained physician. An AED will not automatically shock the person unless it is needed. The device provides clear and simple instructions that anyone can follow to help in an emergency.”