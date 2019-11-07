Bhopal: Dusty roads, smoky vehicles polluting city’s air

BHOPAL: The rising dust from the broken roads and large queues of vehicles emitting exhaust smoke are the reason behind the rising level of pollution in the capital city.

Pollution Control Board (PCB) in its air quality index (AQI) has found the city’s air quality not satisfactory, as measured at six points through sensors.

What is worsening the air quality, as per the officials, includes battered roads, vehicular emissions particularly at road junctions and mismanaged traffic.

Smoke billowing from vehicles moving at snail’s pace on crowded roads contributes majorly to the air pollution. Besides, there are hundreds of vehicles - commercial as well as private - which are older than 15 years but continue to ply on city road are also polluting the city’s air.

The authorities have also held broken, battered roads responsible for air pollution. Heavy rains and this year have battered the roads which today lie in shambles. Dust generated by broken roads is also affecting the city’s air quality. Vehicles move at very slow pace on these dilapidated roads and pollutants from motors contribute to various types of air pollution, said officials of MPPCB.

The board officials feel burning of stubble might be a reason of concern in Delhi as air pollution there has broken all records, but in Bhopal only the smoke emitting vehicles during traffic jams and potholed roads are affecting the air quality.

Sangeeta Dani, PCB official said stationary vehicles at traffic signal points emit exhaust smoke that leads to air pollution. Similarly, the dust that rises from the broken roads is also one of the reasons among other for the poor air quality, she added.

CM urges farmers to shun stubble burning, Enumerates the ills and alternate use: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has urged farmers to shun stubble burning and use crop residue to feed cattle or convert it into compost.

The brothers engaged in farming should know that stubble can be better used, if not burnt, said the chief minister in his message to farmers. The burning of the leftover will not only affect the environment but would also be harmful to the fields, said Nath. He urged the farmers to transform the stubble either into compost or use it as fodder for cattle. If the stubble if burnt, it emits harmful gases and harms the microorganisms responsible for fertility of the field, he added. We should refrain from it as the better use of stubble will not only reap financial benefits, but also enhance the productivity of the field, said Nath.

Nath assured that government would compensate farmers for their losses due to heavy rains.