Bhopal: Dussehra Chariot of Bastar displayed in the 27th series of the online exhibition by IGRMS

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, displayed Dussehra Chariot of Bastar, Chhattisgarh on its social media platforms, as a part of the 27th series of its online exhibition which began on Thursday.

Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra says Dussehra is celebrated in various parts of the country to mark the victory of god ‘Rama’ or the goddess ‘Shakti’ over the evil powers. But in Bastar, Chhattisgarh it is an occasion to propitiate the supreme goddess 'Danteshwari Mai' of the local pantheon. It is believed that ‘Bhagawan Jagannath’ had gifted a chariot having twelve wheels to ‘Mai Subhadra' to rule the Bastar which she gifted to Purushottam Dev-the King of Bastar. And then the king offers it to ‘Danteshwari Mai’ the supreme goddess of Bastar. Since then, during Dussehra, the Rath Parikrama is celebrated in Jagdalpur, the district headquarters of Bastar by placing a palanquin of Goddess Danteshwari on it.

As it was difficult to construct such a huge single chariot, the King allowed constructing two smaller chariots i.e. ‘Raini Rath’ (Vijay Rath)-the eight wheel chariot used during the Dussehra festival and the ‘Phool Rath’- the smaller four-wheel chariot used in Goncha festival.