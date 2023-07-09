Bhopal: Dushyant Kumar’s Ek Kanth Vishpayi Staged

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Natya Utsav -2023 9th Rang Triveni ended with a play, Ek Kanth Vishpayi, at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

Directed by Aanand Mishra, the play was based on the poems penned by Dushyant Kumar, which depicted the supernatural love story of Lord Shiva and Sati.

Saghan Society for Cultural and Welfare, Bhopal, organised the fest in collaboration with the ministry of culture. During the presentation, Shiva's Karun Gatha was staged to avenge Shiva's insult and revenge by Daksha, in which strong dialogues kept the audience engaged. It is shown in the play that after losing Sati, Shiva roams around with her body hanging on his shoulder.

Read Also Bhopal: Ratibad TI Removed For Negligence Of Duty