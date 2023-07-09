 Bhopal: Dushyant Kumar’s Ek Kanth Vishpayi Staged
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Dushyant Kumar’s Ek Kanth Vishpayi Staged

Bhopal: Dushyant Kumar’s Ek Kanth Vishpayi Staged

9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav ends

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Natya Utsav -2023 9th Rang Triveni ended with a play, Ek Kanth Vishpayi, at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

Directed by Aanand Mishra, the play was based on the poems penned by Dushyant Kumar, which depicted the supernatural love story of Lord Shiva and Sati.

Saghan Society for Cultural and Welfare, Bhopal, organised the fest in collaboration with the ministry of culture. During the presentation, Shiva's Karun Gatha was staged to avenge Shiva's insult and revenge by Daksha, in which strong dialogues kept the audience engaged. It is shown in the play that after losing Sati, Shiva roams around with her body hanging on his shoulder.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ratibad TI Removed For Negligence Of Duty
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Four Youths Stuck On Rocks In Bhedaghat, Rescue Opp On

Madhya Pradesh: Four Youths Stuck On Rocks In Bhedaghat, Rescue Opp On

Madhya Pradesh: Dr Shailendra Nema Is President Of Lions Club Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Dr Shailendra Nema Is President Of Lions Club Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Eye Check-Up Camp

Madhya Pradesh: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Eye Check-Up Camp

Madhya Pradesh: Residents Of Pipariya, Adjoining Villages Reel Under Power Cuts

Madhya Pradesh: Residents Of Pipariya, Adjoining Villages Reel Under Power Cuts

Madhya Pradesh: Police Detain Man On Charges Of Illicit Liquor Transportation In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Police Detain Man On Charges Of Illicit Liquor Transportation In Morena