Bhopal: During audit , minister Vishvas Sarang finds road thickness 3 inches instead of 4

Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang measures thickness of CC road in Chandbad under his Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency after launching social audit of development work on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang measured the thickness of road and found its thickness to be 3 inches instead of 4 inches on Sunday. On this, he directed present officers to improve the construction work.

He launched social audit in Narela Assembly constituency following complaints received on social media. On Sunday, he pulled up the officials for the poor quality of road.

During the social audit, he launched in municipal ward number 36 in Chandbad area, people had complained on social media about poor quality of road construction. He called officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation on the spot and inquired about the complaint.

He told officials either to work properly or sit at home. In Karond area, PWD engineers were pulled for negligence in road construction. In Gautam Nagar, people came out against officials who objected to construction of drain.