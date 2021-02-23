Bhopal: Drunk officer hits passenger, police register case against victim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An official of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) hit a man with his car in a drunken state but police registered a case against the victim.

The victim made a video where the anti-encroachment officer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Kamar Saquib is seen misbehaving with the victims. The victim is heard saying that Saquib took out a gun and pointed towards them in a drunken state. The incident occurred at about 11.30 pm at Nadra bus stand area on Monday.

Police said Saquib had gone to have tea where he hit the man from Tikamgarh district who was waiting with his family to board a bus to Tikamgarh. The family members of the man then thrashed Saquib. However, in the video that went viral, Squib is seen in his car and trying to take the phone of victim Rahul Agrawal who is shooting the video.

SHO Hanumanganj Mahendra Singh Thakur said the accused had thrashed Squib. “We have registered case against Rahul and his brother Vimal Agrawal,” he added. He said the allegations of wielding a gun in drunken state has not been established in medical examination. “We have not seen any video where the official is seen wielding a gun,” added Thakur.