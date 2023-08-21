Bhopal: Drunk Man Run Over By Train In Sukhi Sewaniya | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old drunk man who was crossing railway tracks in Sukhi Sewaniya on Sunday late night was run over by a train, the police said. The station master informed the police who sent the body for post-mortem.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar told Free Press that deceased was identified as 23-year-old Rakesh.

He worked as a daily wager near railway crossing in Sukhi Sewaniya. On Sunday night, he had consumed alcohol after finishing his work and was crossing railway tracks to reach home.

As he was drunk, he was unable to notice a speedy train heading towards him, and was eventually run over by it.

The station master Akshay Shrivastava witnessed the incident and called the Sukhi Sewaniya police to the spot. The police reached the spot and sent Rakesh’s body for post-mortem. His body was handed over to his kin on Monday.

