Bhopal: Drunk car driver hits two students, police seize car

Bhopal: A drunk car driver left two students injured after he hit their two-wheeler on Monday night. The car stopped after hitting a divider when he tried to escape. The car was seized by Habibganj police.
The accident occurred in front of Noronha Academy of Administration at 9.30 pm. Accused Pawan Singh Rajawat, a resident of DIG bungalow, was heading towards Manisha Market from Bittan Market while the students were coming from opposite direction on two-wheeler. According to police, the accused drove the car in wrong lane and hit their two-wheeler.
Injured Utkarsh Sharma and Paras Pandey were taken to hospital in an ambulance while the car hit a divider and stopped after collision. The onlookers held the accused who tried to run away leaving the car that has been damaged.
Sub inspector Vivek Sharma said injured are students. Their other details are awaited. He said Pawan Singh has been arrested. The condition of one of the injured students is serious.
