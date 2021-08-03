Bhopal: Drunk car driver hits two students, police seize car

Bhopal: A drunk car driver left two students injured after he hit their two-wheeler on Monday night. The car stopped after hitting a divider when he tried to escape. The car was seized by Habibganj police.

The accident occurred in front of Noronha Academy of Administration at 9.30 pm. Accused Pawan Singh Rajawat, a resident of DIG bungalow, was heading towards Manisha Market from Bittan Market while the students were coming from opposite direction on two-wheeler. According to police, the accused drove the car in wrong lane and hit their two-wheeler.