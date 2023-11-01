 Bhopal: Drunk Bike Rider Crushed To Death
A case has been registered against the errant driver.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man riding his bike in an inebriated state was crushed to death by a truck in Sukhi Sewaniya on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, police said. The truck driver fled after the accident. Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said man who lost life was Banwari Lal Kushwaha (35), a farmer who was returning home. He was drunk. A speeding truck crushed him. His bike was mangled in the accident. Local residents who witnessed the accident informed police. The police sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the errant driver.

