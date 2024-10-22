 Bhopal Drug Haul: 4th Accused Jailed, Raw Material Seized
Bhopal Drug Haul: 4th Accused Jailed, Raw Material Seized

Rs 1,814 cr MD drug haul

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth accused in MD drug factory case has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, officials said here on Tuesday. The accused Premsukh Patidar was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 17.

Senior public prosecutor Sunil Shrivastava said Patidar was in NCB custody and was produced in court after the investigation. On court’s order, he has been sent to jail.

On October 5, NCB and ATS Gujarat had busted a factory situated in Bagroda industrial complex in Bhopal. The police arrested Amit Chaturvedi, Sannyal Bane and Harish Anjana who are in jail, at present.

The prosecutor also added that an application was moved to take over the material seized by Katara Hills police on October 8. The police have registered the case in connection with seizures.

The police had seized the raw material stored in a shop situated in Ganesh Market in Rapdiya and had kept it police station. The NCB officials had taken the seized material from Katara Hills police on Monday and appealed that it may be considered as additional seized material in interest of justice.

