Bhopal: Drought threat looms over 42 districts as rain goes missing

BHOPAL: State's 42 districts may face drought-like situation if the current trend of rain in ongoing monsoon season continues. As per weatherman, the state till date has recorded 5% below normal rainfall, according to meteorological department officials. Despite early arrival of monsoon this year, rains have continued to elude many districts. The flood caused havoc due to excessive rainfall in Gwalior-Chambal and certain parts of central MP, but most of the districts of Malwa-Nimar did not receive good rains.

There is a drought-like situation in 14 districts of the state. At the same time, 28 districts are in the Green Zone, but they are lurking on the danger mark. They would move into red zone if deprived of rain. It shows that 42 districts of Madhya Pradesh may face drought like situation. The indifference of monsoon in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior including Bundelkhand and Malwa-Nimar has caused concern. Upper Lake (Bada Talab) of Bhopal, Kerwa and Kaliasot Dam, Kolar Dam of Sehore are also empty. Till now not even a single gate has been opened. However, meteorological department officer PK Saha said that a system was forming in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, monsoon was expected to become active again in some districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 10:59 PM IST