Bhopal: DRM inspects Mandideep-Misrod-Habibganj railway tracks, ‘cold weather patrol’

Bhopal: DRM Uday Borwanker inspected the ongoing ‘cold weather patrol’ being carried on to monitor the health of the railway tracks on Friday night at Mandideep-Misrod-Habibganj.

The DRM took stock of the railway tracks’ safety — such as welding and railway ‘fracture’. He also took stock of the Misrod railway crossing.

During the months of April and December, there is a significant variation of temperatures at noon and at midnight. The difference between the highest and lowest temperature in a day plays a vital role in causing fractures. Another important factor is that the Railways operates a large number of day trains, which cause corrosion of the rails.

To detect fracture during the winter months, the key man’s duty roster should be changed to have early morning patrol so that failures, if any, can be detected in time.