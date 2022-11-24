e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Driver’s corpse recovered in Intkhedi

The family members told the police that the victim was a harvester driver and some 15 days back had left the house for harvesting

Thursday, November 24, 2022
Representational image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A week-old corpse of a driver found in village Arbeliya, near Bagicha by passers-by under the Intkhedi police station, the police said here on Thursday. According to police station in-charge Arun Sharma, the information was given to the police by one of the passers-by on Wednesday about a body was found lying in the area. When the police reached the spot, the victim was identified as Enam Khan (44), a resident of Pawarkheda. The police established the identity of the deceased through his Aadhaar card.

The family members told the police that the victim was a harvester driver and some 15 days back had left the house for harvesting. Since then he was missing. The family members did not panic as the harvesting season is going on and sometimes he did not call them because of his busy schedule. The police suspect that the victim was assaulted, but the body was almost a week-old. The police hope that after autopsy the cause of death will be certified. On Thursday the post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members.

