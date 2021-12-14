Bhopal: Driver killed, one injured as speeding car overturns

Bhopal: A speeding car heading to the city from village Mundla-Amla lost its balance and fell into a ditch and overturned leaving its driver killed and other passenger critically injured. The accident took place under the Ratibad police station, around 12.30 pm on Monday, said the police. The car driver Arun Solanki died on the spot, while the other passenger Harshit is undergoing treatment in hospital. His condition is stated to be critical, police station in-charge Sudesh Tiwari told Free Press. The accident took place around 12.30 pm when Arun and his colleague Harshit were heading to the city in their car. Arun lost control over the car and it fell upside down in a ditch killing him on the spot.

Ratibad police have registered the case under Section 279, 337 and 304-A of IPC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:26 AM IST