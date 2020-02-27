Bhopal: Driver killed, 27 school students injured in separate accidents

BHOPAL: In two separate accidents, a driver died on the spot and 27 school students were injured in Sagar on Thursday.

SP Amit Sanghi informed that a school bus heading towards Garahakota -Patharia near the Chanatoria area, meanwhile a motorcycle came in front of the bus. It took driver Vijay Ahirwar by surprise and he lost control of bus and rammed it into the roadside tree.

The accident was so intense that the driver got trapped in the body of the bus and died on spot. In the accident 19 students sustained injuries.

Injured students were rushed to private hospital in Makronia, around 14 were discharged after the first aid and the other five were admitted in the hospital, due to serious injuries.

The second accident was reported in Deori when a tractor trolley carrying the cement poles took a turn. The school bus coming from behind came under its affect the poles pushed the van into the other side of road.

Consequently the van fell into the roadside pit, in the incident the driver received the serious injuries while the students were also injuried.

The driver was referred to the District Hospital Sagar where his condition is reportedly stable, whereas the students were discharged after firstaid.