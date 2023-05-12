Bhopal: Driver-conductor duo booked for vandalising city bus

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A driver and a conductor of a minibus allegedly vandalised a city bus operated by Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) in Misrod locality of the city on Thursday, the police said. The city bus driver drove to Misrod police station and registered a case against the accused duo.

Station house officer (SHO) of Misrod police station, Rash Behari Sharma said that the complainant, Saeed Khan, drives a TR4B city bus, which passes through Misrod and its trip ends at Mandideep. On Thursday morning, Deepak, the time-keeper of a minibus, boarded the city bus and alighted at Satlapur. A few minutes later, he brought his minibus and car and laid it on the road, before the bus. He also blocked the path of the bus by parking his car in front of it.

Following this, the driver and conductor of the minibus landed into an altercation with the city bus driver and began vandalising the bus using stones and sticks. They even gave death threats to Khan. The act was caught on camera installed inside the bus, after which, Khan drove to Misrod police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 323, 506, 427, 294 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), SHO Sharma said.