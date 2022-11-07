Bhopal: Drive to ensure use of helmets for two-wheeler riders says ADG G Janardan

Representative Image | (pic by Ravindra Zende)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Director General of Police G Janardhan said that all efforts were being made to ensure compulsory use of helmets for safety of two wheeler riders.

He said on Monday that Police and Transport Department launched awareness campaign from October 6 to 20, 2022, issued 1.08 lakh challans against two wheeler riders who were not wearing helmets. They were charged under Sections 128 and 129 of Motor Vehicle Act.

The maximum number of penalty was charged in Jabalpur, 13,105, in Sagar 7,106, in Bhopal 5,966, in Indore 4,830, in Singrauli 4,087, in Shivpuri 3,517 in Shivpuri and other districts were challaned.

He has said that along with the awareness campaign for the use of helmets, action was also being taken under Vehicle Act. Along with the awareness programme and punitive action would continue in future also.

Necessary instructions for this have also been issued for all government offices and educational institutions. Instructions have been issued to automobile shops, hotels, dhabas, restaurants, malls, licensed liquor shops, parking operators, petrol pumps not to provide the desired facilities to the riders without wearing helmets.