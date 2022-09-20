Bhopal: Drive launched to prevent malaria, teams reach out to masses

Malaria department staffer checking for mosquito breeding area at a house in Bhopal | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health department has focused on behavior change communication (BCC) to control malaria in Madhya Pradesh. Mandla,Dindori, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Balaghat, Sidhi, Singrauli, districts have been reporting higher Annual Parasitic Index (API) and are high focus districts for Vector Borne Disease Control Program in Madhya Pradesh, according to health department officials.

In Bhopal, the Malaria department team has intensified in eight wards of Bhopal for eradication of mosquito-borne diseases like Malaria, Dengue through behavior change communication (BCC). The wards are-- 67, 44, 68, 55, 64, 56, 57, and 58, according to health department officials. Malaria department teams consist of health department staff and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Elimination of Vector Borne Endemic Diseases (EMBED) Project run by district health committee Bhopal and Godrej under the guidance of district malaria officer Akhilesh Dubey. A team made a door-to-door visit and checked for larva. People were informed that water should not be allowed to stagnate anywhere near their houses, it has to be monitored from time to time.

Through various activities in the school of Bagsewaniya, children were given information about prevention of dengue and malaria and larval destruction. Children were told about the signs and symptoms of dengue and malaria.

Individually trained ASHA through e-module, Awareness was spread through Dengue and Malaria chariot in Ward 68. People were given information through meetings in different groups in slums, along with this, all the activities were participated by the BCCF team from Kanpur and their attendance was recorded.