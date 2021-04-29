Bhopal: Drive-in cinema is now drive-in vaccine centre

BHOPAL

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, along with the state health department and UNICEF, is going to launch Covid-19 vaccinations in drive-in cinema located on the premises of Hotel Lake View at Shyamla Hills Bhopal.

S Viswanathan, MD of the Corporation said that probably this was going to be a first-of-its-kind experiment in the country in which people will drive in their own cars and get vaccinated while sitting inside the vehicles. It will be a hassle-free experience for women and older people and also ensure maximum social distancing, he said.

From May 1, whoever wants to get vaccinated can register on CoWIN or Aarogya Setu app and choose the drive-in vaccination centre as their choice for getting the jab. They will be required to bring a screenshot or print out of the scheduling along with their photo ID and reach the drive-in cinema on the scheduled date and time. Those who do not have online registrations, may bring their photo identity and get themselves vaccinated. During the vaccination drive, staff from the health department will be present, the MD said.

The state’s first open air drive-in cinema was inaugurated in January this year. It is spread over an area of 80,000 sq feet.