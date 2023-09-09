Bhopal: Drenched In Rains CM Addresses Public Gathering In Jaura | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All drenched, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a public gathering braving pouring rains in Jaura of Morena district on Friday evening.

The downpour even failed to clamp down the spirits of the people who stood there smiling and listening to their chief minister as rain poured through the tent. Some of them did try in vain to protect themselves from the rain by putting plastic chairs over their heads.

The CM said since his people were all standing drenched to listen to him he too would not take the shelter and continue with his speech. Thanking Lord Mahakal for the revival of monsoon the CM said, “Just three days before, the crops were on the verge of withering as the rains were eluding.

I prayed at Mahakal temple in Ujjain for divine intervention and the Lord answered the prayers. Now the entire state is getting bountiful rain.” Amid rains,a large number of women and children had turned up at the venue to hear the Chief Minister. One of the women tied Rakhi to his hand.

Chouhan assured that he would not allow tears to come in the eyes of women of his state.

Chopper ferrying CM diverted to Sabalgarh

The helicopter carrying chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was diverted to Sabalgarh from Kailaras because of heavy rain in Kailaras and waterlogging on the helipad, officials said on Friday.

The chief minister was scheduled to address public meeting in Kailaras, Jaura and Sabalgarh and a few more places in Morena district on Friday. After landing at Sabalgarh, the chief minister reached Kailaras by car then.