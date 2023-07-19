Bhopal: Drawing Exam Schedule Announced

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The schedule for Intermediate and Elementary Drawing Grade Examination (IGD and EGD) - 2023 have been announced. The Intermediate Drawing Grade exam will be held on October 6 and 7 whereas the Elementary Drawing Grade exam will be held on October 4 and 5.

Examination forms can be obtained from Bhopal Centre Ankur Higher Secondary School from July 20 to August 5.

The last date to submit the form is August 5. The last date to submit the form with late fee is August 14. The exam includes still-life, memory drawing, design and practical geometry tests. There is no restriction of qualification and age to take the exam.

