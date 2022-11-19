Bhopal: Drama contest under Lights Camera Action at BSSS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of English of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) and IGNIS - the BSSS Literary Society, organised an annual drama contest, Lights Camera Action, at its auditorium on Saturday.

The highlight of the event was solo and group drama performances. The participants enthralled the audience with their power-packed performances. The photographic skills of artistes from across the city have been displayed at art and photography exhibitions.

The audience enjoyed the cultural performances, which included an English countryside dance and a fairytale musical. The event began with the inaugural ceremony and welcoming of judges for the event - Diksha Dixit, Ekta Khullar, and Mishkat Usmani. Dr Anil Shivani, Principal, Government Hamidia College, writer Sudheer Azad and theatre artiste Sarfaraz were guests of honour for the event.