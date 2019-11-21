Bhopal: Draft panel constituted for implementation of Right to Health: Silawat

BHOPAL: Health minister Tulsi Silawat has said that a drafting committee has been constituted for implementation of Right to Health considering all aspects like legal, practical and administrative. Then, it will be put up before advisory board.

The advisory board consists of Dr Srinath Reddy, chairman PHFI, Dr K Sujata Rao, Dr AK Shivkumar, Dr P Vijaykumar, NLIU director, Dr Bandana Gurnani, additional health secretary, Government of India (GoI).

Sanjivini Clinics: He said, “Sanjivini Clinics will be opened ward wise in metro cities in the state. Recruitment will be made against 4,366 paramedical posts soon. Three hundred and fifty one Ayurved doctors will be appointed on contracts under NHM and 80 Unani doctors will be appointed soon. In the next 2.5 years, 10,000 community health officers and 42 contractual dental surgeons will be appointed.”

2,249 doctors & 1,033 nurses appointed: Minister on Thursday, told media so far, 2,249 doctors have been appointed through various modes in the state. He said of these 600 contract NHM doctors have been appointed and 547 doctors have been appointed through PSC and cleared backlog. Appointment of 100 doctors after retirement is under consideration. He further said, “Nearly 1,033 staff nurses have been appointed and appointment of 760 nurses is in process. Similarly, appointment of 2019 NHM is under process. Nearly 1,550 community health officers have been appointed.”

Over 3,532 Dengue cases reported; max in Bhopal: Nearly 3,532 Dengue cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far. Bhopal leads with 1,638 cases followed by Jabalpur with 402 cases and Gwalior with 374 cases. Indore recorded 227 dengue cases. Similarly, 592 cases of Chikungunya have been reported in state. Mostly cases were reported from Bhopal and Indore.

32 booked under NSA: Thirty two have been booked under National Security Act (NSA) under Shuddha Ke liya Yudha(campaign against adulteration). Ninety four FIR have been lodged. Nearly, 3963 samples were tested in Madhya Pradesh.