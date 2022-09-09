Bhopal: Dr Varun Malhotra gets Ram Murti Smarak Award

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The prestigious Shri Ram Murti Smarak Award for best research work in yoga and naturopathy of Association of Physiologists of India (ASSOPI) is awarded to Dr Varun Malhotra, Associate Professor, AIIMS, Bhopal.

His work, ‘Acute effects on heart rate variability during slow deep breathing’ has been published in the PubMed Indexed journal. The award was presented at a conference organised by Pramukhswami Medical College, Bhaikaka University, Gujarat. The study shows that if a person indulges in restlessness, or in worry or other emotions, he agitates the heart and it beats faster to prepare the individual to face the threat ahead.

Practice of slow deep breathing naturally slows the breathing, which in turn makes the heart calmer. Pranayam breathing is a process of continuous, regularity of inhalation, holding of breath and exhalation.

