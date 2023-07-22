Bhopal: Dr Manisha Is New BMHRC Director

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former AIIMS medical superintendent Dr Manisha Shrivastava has been made director of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC). Dr Shrivastava will succeed Dr Prabha Desikan who resigned after completing her tenure. Dr Shrivastava, who was in BMHRC, was on deputation in AIIMS as medical superintendent. Dr Shrivastava worked as medical superintendent at AIIMS during Covid period. Her deputation was completed in April this year.

