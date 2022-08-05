Bhopal: Dr Ajay Singh takes charge as director of AIIMS

AIIMS Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Ajay Singh took over charge as director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhopal on Friday.

He has been appointed on deputation basis only. Prior to this, Dr. Singh was holding the responsibility of Director at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Noida.

After doing MBBS and MS from King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, Dr. Singh has also held the responsibility of HOD of Pediatrics Orthopaedics Department of KGMU for a long time.

