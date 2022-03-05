Bhopal: Dr Ajay Memorial Lecture Series organized in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Ajay Khare Memorial lecture series was organised at Gandhi Bhawan in Bhopal on Saturday. The event was jointly organised by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan and Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers Association.

The keynote address was given by Dr Syeda Hameed. In her address, she emphasised on the importance of human life and also raised her concerns over the reduced health budget by the central government.

She also raised her concerns over the blame game on Nehru and Gandhi for every bad thing in the country.

She further said that in the present scenario those who are pro-power are termed as nationalists and those who oppose are anti-nationals, which is not good for democracy.

Another speaker Medha Pathak spoke about the changing relations in the present situation post Covid and other health related issues.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:34 PM IST