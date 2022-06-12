Bhopal: DPS Neelbad wins first CDS Bipin Rawat Memorial Faith Inter-School Cup

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DPS Neelbad beat St Montfort School by 15 runs to win the first CDS Bipin Rawat Memorial Faith Inter-School Cup on Saturday. Batting first, DPS hit a 185 losing nine wickets. DPS’s Arjun Richaria contributed 83 runs. Rishi and Mohit Bhavani from St Montfort took 2 wickets each.

Coming to chase the score, St Montfort could only manage 170 runs and were dismissed in 29.2 overs. Rishi, however, managed to score 36 runs to help his team win. Sujal Kori contributed 26 runs. DPS’s Shivansh Vyas took three wickets while Arjun Richharia and Manas Bhargav took two wickets each.

Arjun Richharia was declared player of the match. Harsh Sethi was the best batter and Shivansh Vyas was declared as best bowler. Vratant Singh was declared as ‘Moolyavaan Khiladi’.

IPL-fame cricketer Shashank Singh attended the final as the chief guest with the president of Faith Cricket Club Raghvendra Singh presiding over. They presented awards to the winners, runners up and individual title winners.