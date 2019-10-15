Bhopal: DPS Kids explore finery of Indian Army

BHOPAL: Nursery and Prep children of DPS, Kidszone were taken on an educational excursion to Shaurya Smarak and Yodhasthal on Tuesday.

The children were fascinated by the photographs showing the immense sacrifice and hardships faced by our armed forces. The main attraction for the children was a gallery at Shourya Smarak Museum, which allowed them to experience the cold of Siachen Glacier and understand the terrains of the Siachen war zones.

Yodhasthal gave an insight to the Prepites into the lives of Indian Army. It was a perfect opportunity for the students to explore the finery of the Indian Army. It was indeed an educative experience as they explored the big machines used by the soldiers during wars. The visit to the both venues was an enthralling experience for the young minds that are always eager to learn. The visit was a great source of information and knowledge for the young students.