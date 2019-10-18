Bhopal: DPS Bangalore South lifts Basketball C’ship trophy

BHOPAL: DPS Bangalore South won Inter DPS Basketball Tournament Girls (Open) 2019.

The three-day tournament for Zones 5 and 7, under the aegis of DPS Society at Delhi Public School (DPS), Kolar Road, Bhopal ended on Friday.

In the keenly contested final match between DPS Bangalore South and DPS Bhopal, DPS Bangalore South won by 23 points and lifted the Championship Trophy. DPS Bhopal became the first runner up while DPS Jodhpur was the second runner up.

Simrita Rao of DPS Bangalore South was declared Best Player of the Tournament. Nehal Jain of DPS Jodhpur was declared Top Scorer of the Tournament.

Prior to this, semi final matches between DPS Bangalore South and DPS Indore were played in which DPS Bangalore South won by 45 points.

In the match between DPS Bhopal and DPS Jodhpur, DPS Bhopal won by 12 points.

In the hard line match between DPS Indore and DPS Jodhpur, DPS Jodhpur won by 27 points and qualified for the nationals. SL Thaosen, director, Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of MP, Bhopal was the chief guest.