Bhopal: Dowry demands not met, groom breaks ‘warmala’

Bhopal: A groom broke the ‘warmala’ during his wedding ceremony after the bride’s family failed to meet his dowry demands. Dowry-related cases are on the rise in Bhopal and the recent incident is a reflection of how low one can stoop to wrangle money from the girl’s parents.

The wedding was organised at the Natraj Community Hall in Govindpura on Thursday. The 28-year-old bride lives at Awadhpuri and her father, BK Jawade, works with BHEL as a contractual worker. He told the police that they had given Rs 2 lakh to the groom’s family during the earlier rituals.

However, the groom had been demanding Rs 5 lakh and, when they arrived for the wedding ceremony, the groom’s father started badgering for money during the marriage rituals. After, he refused to meet his demands, the groom, who was sharing the stage with the bride when the marriage was being solemnised around 8pm on Thursday, tore off the ‘warmala’ and asked his father to return.

Investigating officer Anita Raghuvanshi, SI, said the accused, Vijay Wahane, who was the groom, works in a private firm.

Raghuvanshi said the accused were booked after the family lodged a complaint. “We will seize the photographs and videos of the event for the probe,” she added.