Bhopal: Doorstep garbage collection set to rise during lockdown

BHOPAL: The civic body officials said the volume of garbage collected from door-to-door will increase during the lockdown. The garbage vulnerable points have been developed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation. Though the BMC vehicles collect waste from the door steps of residents, it is often seen that a few residents take the waste out of their house after it is accumulated for a few days and dump it at some spot around. These identified spots turn into garbage vulnerable points and gradually the residents start using it for dumping their waste.

Now, in the lockdown when everyone is prohibited from coming out, people will take door-to-door campaign seriously. On the other hand, Bhopal Municipal Corporation will appeal to residents that if they put waste in the garbage collection vehicles during lockdown, then they can do it during normal days.