Bhopal: Doorstep garbage collection set to rise during lockdown

BHOPAL: The civic body officials said the volume of garbage collected from door-to-door will increase during the lockdown. The garbage vulnerable points have been developed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation. Though the BMC vehicles collect waste from the door steps of residents, it is often seen that a few residents take the waste out of their house after it is accumulated for a few days and dump it at some spot around. These identified spots turn into garbage vulnerable points and gradually the residents start using it for dumping their waste.
Now, in the lockdown when everyone is prohibited from coming out, people will take door-to-door campaign seriously. On the other hand, Bhopal Municipal Corporation will appeal to residents that if they put waste in the garbage collection vehicles during lockdown, then they can do it during normal days.
The BMC officials will use the lockdown period to rid the city of waste and to promote door-to-door waste collection. The BMC has identified 100 spots in developed areas where residents dump their garbage. In 10 days, the civic body will clear the areas of garbage and ensure no one dumps waste there again.
Residents avoid dumping waste in garbage vehicles
Additional municipal commissioner Shaswat Singh Meena says the residents when not allowed to come out of their house, use door-to-door collection vehicles. Else, they dump waste as it suits their timing. “If we remove the waste dumping points in city and get them accustomed to using door-to-door garbage vehicles, the system will benefit us in long run,” he added.
