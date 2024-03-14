Bhopal: Don’t Take Injustice Lying Down; Fight & Success Will Be Yours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ordinarily, people avoid moving consumer courts even when they feel that they have been cheated by sellers of goods or services. One reason is the expenses and the hassles involved. And then, the judgments sometimes take years to come. This World Consumer Rights Day, Free Press spoke to some city residents who refused to take unfair trade practices by travel agents, insurance companies and builders lying down. They fought in courts and their patience and perseverance bore fruit. Some of them had to wait for a decade to get justice. But they finally got it.

Ladakh trip that wasn’t

I had planned for a trip to Ladakh with my family in 2014. I bought tickets from Make My Trip. The total amount was Rs 84,000 and I had to pay Rs 17,000 as advance. A medical emergency happened in my family suddenly and so I requested them either to postpone the trip for 2-6 months or refund the amount. But they were ready for none. Then I filed a case against the company in the District Consumer Court, Bhopal. I got justice in March 2024 with the help of advocate Pranay Saxena. The company had to give me Rs 34,000. I am elated. It is better late than never.

-Baljeet Singh, government employee

No interest for delayed possession

We booked a duplex in name of my son Shashank Sharma and wife late Renu Sharma at Ruchi LifeScape in Bhopal. We got possession of our house 16 months later. According to the agreement, the BrightStar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, from whom we purchased the house, had to pay an interest in case of delay in giving possession. But when we asked for it, they refused. Then my son moved District Consumer Court, Bhopal and filed a complaint against them in 2016 with the help of advocate Ajay Dubey. And we got a judgment in February 2024. The court ordered the company to pay the amount. We are happy that finally we got justice.

- Bharatlal Sharma, Retd professor

Company refused vehicle insurance claim

I had an accident and my car got damaged. My car was insured by Reliance Insurance Company. So I applied for a claim but they rejected it saying that it was delayed. Then I filed a case with the help of advocate Anand Sharma against the company in District Consumer Court in 2014. One year later, I won the case and the company paid Rs 2 lakh. I had not expected that I would get justice within one year.

- Piyush Joshi, architect