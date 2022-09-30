Bhopal: Don't take headaches lightly, says Medanta consultant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Smoking is a major reason for cerebral aneurysm and its rupture and many people who are addicted to smoking are at a higher risk of cerebral aneurysm, says Medanta Super Speciality Hospital Indore's Interventional Neuroradiology Consultant Dr Swati Chinchure. According to Chinchure, many people take headaches as quite common. But headaches accompanied by vomiting, weakness, spinning head, sudden loss of vision, restlessness, panicking, fainting, drooping of eyelids, having seizure, can be an indication of something much more serious.

"A patient having headache for two days in a week, was diagnosed with brain nerve rupture," said the doctor, informing that a female patient from Bhopal was brought to Medanta Hospital in Indore facing a similar situation. The doctor said she had then conducted the coiling procedure and now the patient is completely cured and healthy.

"The patient was brought to the hospital in a very serious condition. She had subarachnoid bleeding. This is the problem where the blood vessels in the brain burst. When this nerve ruptures in the brain, a balloon is formed which is called brain aneurysm. For the treatment of brain aneurysm, we inserted a coil from the feet up till the brain, which was fully successful. This procedure is called coiling," informed the doctor.