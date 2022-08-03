Bhopal: Don’t suppress info on court cases, quote your present address, passport applicants told

An applicant at the Passport Adalat organised at Regional Passport Office in Bhopal on Wednesday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Passport applicants should not suppress information about the court cases pending against them. Also they should use their present address - not their permanent address - to apply for passports.

These were the twin pieces of advice offered by the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Bhopal, after scrutiny of cases received at the two-day Passport Adalat which began here on Wednesday. A total of 315 applicants were called on the first day of the Adalat, of which 100 cases were disposed of.

Most of the cases related to suppression of information about pending court cases. The applicants did not disclose details of the ongoing court cases and due to that adverse police verification report was received. In such cases, the files were closed with the advice to apply afresh after acquittal.

“It is suggested to mention the details of ongoing/disposed of court cases in the specified column in the application form and NOC/Acquittal order from the court is a must. Further applicants are advised to submit the NOC/Acquittal order to their nearest Police Station to avoid adverse remarks in Police verification”, said Regional Passport Officer Rashmi Baghel.

Another major issue was suppression of the present address. “A senior government official who was going to retire after six months mentioned his permanent address in the column of his present address. He had submitted his application in August 2021 and at that time he had 18 months to go for retirement so he applied for the passport from his permanent address at Indore,” the officer said.

“Most of the applicants try to get their passport from their permanent address by suppressing their present address, where they work or study. This is a wrong practice. Passport Applicants have to apply from their present address only,” the RPO said.

In case of students staying at the hostel they have to mention both the addresses, however, a passport can be issued on their permanent address while submitting a bona-fide certificate, issued by principal or dean, Baghel said.